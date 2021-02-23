Tuesday, 23 February 2021– Flamboyant city businessman and wannabe politician, Alinur Mohammed, has for a long time been rumoured to be dating faded TV girl, Betty Kyallo.

Alinur and Betty have regularly been spotted in social joints together having a nice time and sometimes, they exchange sweet words through social media and rock matching outfits like lovers, leading to speculation that there might be something going on between them.

After endless speculations, Alinur has put it clear that he is not dating Betty Kyallo or chewing her goodies as alleged.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Jambo, he claimed that Betty is just a close friend and one of the people that he mentors in business.

“I mentor her freely,” Alinur said and added that Betty Kyallo might venture into politics like him in the near future.

Here’s the video.

