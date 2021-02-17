Home Forum Wakenya wanatoa pesa wapi? – Look at this Nissan GTR that was... Wakenya wanatoa pesa wapi? – Look at this Nissan GTR that was pictured somewhere in Nairobi (PHOTOs) February 17, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTO: These are the same Kikuyus who voted for Jubilee Government two times! Look at this monster car, people have money in this country (PHOTOs) Someone has imported a brand new Tesla as most of you complain how Covid has dented your pockets! (PHOTOs) DCI nab notorious fraudsters stealing money from the dead –They stole 500K from the account of deceased PCEA Secretary-General, Rev. PETER KARIUKI. Lady proudly flaunts her mzungu grandfather boyfriend! (PHOTOs) It is happening this evening Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow