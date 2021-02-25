Thursday, February 25, 2021 – A video has emerged online of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men being chased away like stray dogs in Nyeri County while campaigning for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

The men, who comprise of Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries from different Ministries in the government, were heckled on Thursday by Karatina Market traders when they tried to preach BBI gospel to residents.

The crowd, chanting Deputy President William Ruto’s name and displaying a wheelbarrow, said they don’t want to hear anything about BBI.

Surprisingly, Nyeri County Assembly was among 41 county assemblies that have adopted the BBI.

Here is the video that will show President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, that they may have convinced 2240 MCAs to support the BBI bill but they have a herculean task of convincing 19 million voters to support the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST