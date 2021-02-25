Thursday, February 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has excited netizens after he was spotted taking a walk in the city.

In a video posted on social media, the occupants of a car are pleasantly surprised to see the president on the sidewalk, taking a stroll.

For a man whose mere presence is accompanied by lots of personnel and big vehicles, it was definitely a sight to behold.

Uhuru was wearing the same clothes he was wearing earlier in the day at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where he presided over the unveiling of 750 winners of the ‘Mbele na Biz’ competition and the launch of the 2020 to 2024 Youth Enterprise Development Fund strategic plan.

Uhuru, who is retiring next year, is said to be familiarising himself with life outside state House since he has been holed at the House on the Hill for almost ten years.

Here is the video of Uhuru familiarising himself with the outside world before he goes to Gatundu next year.

