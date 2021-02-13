Saturday, February 13, 2021 – A video has emerged online of President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing an empty crowd in Kiambaa constituency, cementing what political pundits have been saying that the son of Jomo is no longer the Mt Kenya kingpin.

In the video that was posted on Friday by renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Uhuru, who was speaking in Kikuyu language, was seen struggling to convince a small crowd of his succession in 2022.

Most of the shopkeepers in the video were not interested in the President‘s speech and were seen carrying their normal daily activities.

Uhuru, who is in his final term in office, lost his popularity in Kikuyu land the day he started betraying his deputy, William Ruto.

After winning the 2013 presidential election, Uhuru said he will support Ruto’s presidency from 2022 to 2032, a claim he has dismissed.

Here is a video of Uhuru addressing an empty crowd in Kiambaa constituency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST