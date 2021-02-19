Friday, February 19, 2021 – A video has emerged online of Deputy President William Ruto visiting Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote, to demand a Sh 385 million bribe.

In the video, Ruto is seen accompanied by delegates including former Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Adan Mohamed, visiting Dangote factories in Abuja.

Dangote had expressed interest in putting up a cement factory in Kenya and Ruto visited Africa’s richest man demanding a Sh 385 million, which he rejected.

In an interview with a Tanzania publication, Dangote said he refused to invest in Kenya and Tanzania because of mega corruption involving senior state officers like Ruto.

“He flew to Abuja, back in 2014. He wanted my cement factory in Kenya. I was very welcoming to him and took him around factories. He loved it but he wanted a Sh 385 million bribe which was too much for us, I was shocked I went to Tanzania and his cronies and aides followed me there with similar demands and that is why we are exiting Tanzania,” Dangote told the publication.

Here is a video (courtesy of KTN) of Ruto going to Nigeria to demand a Sh 385 million bribe from Dangote.

