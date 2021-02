Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – A video has emerged online of Murang’a County MCAS dancing to Firirinda dance immediately after passing the Building Bridges Initiative unanimously.

Murang’a County was considered as the county that will reject the BBI bill due to its affiliation to DP RUTO, but on Tuesday, the MCAs passed the bill and approved the document.

Here is a short video of Murang’a MCAs celebrating after passing the BBI bill on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST