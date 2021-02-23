Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – A video has emerged of Murang’a county assembly MCAs calling for the resignation of Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, for lying to the President about the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI).

On December 30th, 2020, Kang’ata, who is also former Senate Majority Chief Whip, wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him that BBI is very unpopular in Mt Kenya.

The letter prompted angry Uhuru to promise MCAs Sh 2 million each in form of a car grant if they pass the BBI bill.

Since politics is about ‘personal interests in Kenya’, MCAs across the country have passed the bill unanimously with the hope that Uhuru will fatten their bank accounts with Sh 2 million taxpayers’ money.

On Tuesday, Muranga county MCAs joined their colleagues in passing the bill to get the Sh 2 million car grant.

Immediately after passing the BBI, Muranga MCAs told off Kang’ata and urged him to resign for telling Uhuru lies about BBI.

Here is the video of Muranga county MCAs telling Kang’ata to resign.

The Kenyan DAILY POST