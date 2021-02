Sunday, 14 February 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto faced a hostile reception in Isiolo town when he was addressing the residents after a group of rowdy youths started chanting BBI slogans.

The youths, who were carrying placards and tree branches, started shouting “BBI Tosha” when Ruto was speaking.

Ruto tried to calm the youths but his efforts bore no fruits, forcing his security team to whisk him to safety.

Check out the video.

