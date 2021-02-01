Monday, February 1, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons, after she was captured in a video causing commotion during the burial of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Omangi’s father, Abel Gongera, on Monday.

During the chaotic burial attended by Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, Millicent was seen engaging in a war of words with Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, who was the MC, when he denied her a chance to address the mourners.

Security was beefed around the dais after Omanga started abusing Ongwae, who was surrounded by his bodyguards.

Omanga was thrown out of the dais and the ceremony proceeded without any further hitches.

Omanga‘s incident came minutes after Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, engaged in a fistfight with his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro.

Here is the video of Omanga being thrown out like a sack of potatoes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST