Saturday, 20 February 2021 – Harambee stars captain and former Tottenham Hotspur player, Victor Wanyama, has delivered some bad news to controversial city socialite, Shakilla.

Shakilla grabbed showbiz headlines and left tongues wagging last year after she claimed that Wanyama paid her a whooping Ksh 700,000 to ‘taste her goodies’.

Wanyama rubbished Shakilla’s damning allegations and accused her of soiling his image.

He sent a demand letter to the clout-chasing socialite, forcing her to apologize.

Shakilla confessed that she lied to get fame and alleged that she was under the influence of alcohol.

Several months after the publicized scandal, Wanyama has revealed that Shakilla’s is not yet off the hook and she might be dragged to court soon.

The scandal-free international player said that he has worked hard to be where he is today and won’t let anyone tarnish his brand.

“What she said was not appropriate. I have worked so hard for many years to make a name and I have to protect that. I had to seek legal redress over this matter because I also have to protect my family name. I will not speak much about it because the matter is still being handled by my lawyers” he said during a recent interview.

