The Competition Authority of Kenya (the Authority) is a Statutory Agency established under the Competition Act No. 12 of 2010. The Authority’s mandate is to promote and safeguard competition and also protect consumers from unfair and misleading market conduct.

The Authority operates a One-Year Internship Program for fresh university graduates. The objective of the program is to expose graduates joining the labour market to a real work environment in order to enhance their skillsets and employability.

The Authority is seeking to engage interns to work in the following functional areas:

Finance 1 : CAK/02.02/2021

Communication & External Relations 1: CAK/03.02/2021

Information, Communication,Technology (ICT) 1 : CAK/04.02/2021

Corporation Secretary and Legal Services 1: CAK/05.02/2021

Human Resource & Administration 1 : CAK/06.02/2021

Please Note:

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted

The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship Program

Incomplete applications will not be considered

Diversity balance considerations will be applied in the selection process

Academic Qualifications

Finance – Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Communication & External Relations- Bachelors Degree in Communications, Public Relations, or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Information, Communication & Technology (ICT) – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Business Information Technology, Telecommunication/Electronic Engineering or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution

Corporation Secretary and Legal Services – Bachelors degree in Law

Human Resource & Administration – Bachelors degree in Human Resource Management /Development, Business Administration or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

General requirements

Beneficiaries of the Authority’s Young Professionals Program, Industrial Attachment and Apprenticeship will not be eligible;

Beneficiaries of the Internship Program from any other institution are not eligible;

The applicants must have graduated within the last one year;

Must be below 35 years of age

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the above requirements are advised to submit their applications quoting the respective Job Reference number to:

The Director General Competition Authority of Kenya

P O Box 36265 – 00200

NAIROBI

Through;

Email: recruitment@cak.go.ke or log into the Authority’s Recruitment Portal https://jobs.cak.go.ke:802

The application shall include:

Application letter;

Updated CV;

Copy of National Identification Card;

Certified copies of Academic and Professional certificates; and

Names and contacts (telephone and e-mail) of three (3) professional/ academic referees.

Applications close on 1ST March, 2021 at 1700hours. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.