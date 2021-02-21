Grace Memorial Hospital is a medical center located in Utawala.
We offer client-friendly outpatient services and are looking to fill the following vacancies on full time basis.
Nurse
Qualifications
- Diploma in Nursing from a recognized institution
- Registration with Nursing Council of Kenya
- Current license to practice
Responsibilities
- Work in collaboration with other health care givers in a busy outpatient facility
- Provide friendly service to clients
- Maintain client and hospital records
- Provide FP, MCH and other services to our clients
- Supervise nurse assistants
Pharmaceutical Technologist
Qualifications
- Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution
- Enrolled with the Pharmacy & Poisons Board with a current professional practice license (Pharmaceutical technologist superintendent)
Responsibilities
- Day to day running of a pharmacy in a busy medical clinic
- Offer friendly services to our clients
- Participate in stock management such as stock taking
- Dispensing prescriptions appropriately
- Maintaining cleanliness and neatness of the pharmacy
- Maintaining a drug register
Sonographer
Qualifications
- Diploma in Radiography
- Higher Diploma in Medical imaging services (Ultrasound)
- Valid practice license
Responsibilities
- Performing and reporting radiographic examinations for diagnostic purposes according to the requirements of the referring physician
- Effective use of picture archiving & radiological information systems.
- Maintaining cleanliness in the radiology department
Laboratory Technician
Qualifications
- Diploma in medical laboratory sciences/technology or related courses from a recognized training institution
- Must be registered with Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board
Responsibilities
- Perform Hematology, Clinical Chemistry and other lab tests accurately and efficiently
- Take an active role in the referral of samples to third party laboratories where required and ensure follow-ups
- Clean and maintain equipment to achieve the optimum instrument performance and maintain a clean and safe working environment
- Ensures proper disposal of specimens, reagents and biohazard us waste, as per department procedures and policies
- Washes and decontaminates benches, glassware, countertops, sinks, cupboards and equipment
- Prepares patient (e.g., identification, consent, medical condition, instruction of procedure) for specimen collection
- Collect samples from patients
How to Apply
Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies of the following documents: National I.D, KRA PIN Certificate, Current Colored Passport Photo, NSSF Card, NHIF Card, Valid Certificate of Good Conduct, Academic and Professional Certificates.
Only online applications will be accepted.
Applications should include the job title applied for on the subject, a cover letter, recent CV with three professional referees and copies of academic certificates.
Online applications to be sent to gracememorial20@gmail.com by 28th February 2021