Grace Memorial Hospital is a medical center located in Utawala.

We offer client-friendly outpatient services and are looking to fill the following vacancies on full time basis.

Nurse

Qualifications

Diploma in Nursing from a recognized institution

Registration with Nursing Council of Kenya

Current license to practice

Responsibilities

Work in collaboration with other health care givers in a busy outpatient facility

Provide friendly service to clients

Maintain client and hospital records

Provide FP, MCH and other services to our clients

Supervise nurse assistants

Pharmaceutical Technologist

Qualifications

Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution

Enrolled with the Pharmacy & Poisons Board with a current professional practice license (Pharmaceutical technologist superintendent)

Responsibilities

Day to day running of a pharmacy in a busy medical clinic

Offer friendly services to our clients

Participate in stock management such as stock taking

Dispensing prescriptions appropriately

Maintaining cleanliness and neatness of the pharmacy

Maintaining a drug register

Sonographer

Qualifications

Diploma in Radiography

Higher Diploma in Medical imaging services (Ultrasound)

Valid practice license

Responsibilities

Performing and reporting radiographic examinations for diagnostic purposes according to the requirements of the referring physician

Effective use of picture archiving & radiological information systems.

Maintaining cleanliness in the radiology department

Laboratory Technician

Qualifications

Diploma in medical laboratory sciences/technology or related courses from a recognized training institution

Must be registered with Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board

Responsibilities

Perform Hematology, Clinical Chemistry and other lab tests accurately and efficiently

Take an active role in the referral of samples to third party laboratories where required and ensure follow-ups

Clean and maintain equipment to achieve the optimum instrument performance and maintain a clean and safe working environment

Ensures proper disposal of specimens, reagents and biohazard us waste, as per department procedures and policies

Washes and decontaminates benches, glassware, countertops, sinks, cupboards and equipment

Prepares patient (e.g., identification, consent, medical condition, instruction of procedure) for specimen collection

Collect samples from patients

How to Apply

Candidates invited for interviews will be required to present both originals and clear copies of the following documents: National I.D, KRA PIN Certificate, Current Colored Passport Photo, NSSF Card, NHIF Card, Valid Certificate of Good Conduct, Academic and Professional Certificates.

Only online applications will be accepted.

Applications should include the job title applied for on the subject, a cover letter, recent CV with three professional referees and copies of academic certificates.

Online applications to be sent to gracememorial20@gmail.com by 28th February 2021