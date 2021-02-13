Saturday, 13 February 2021 – On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Kiambu County to open a health centre at Uthiru and while he was heading back to Nairobi, he made several stopovers where he addressed the residents who had turned out in low numbers, proving that he has lost support in his strongholds.

During his roadside rallies, Uhuru attacked Deputy President William Ruto and dared him to resign instead of criticizing the same Government that he is part of.

Uhuru further cautioned Mt Kenya people against voting for Ruto, saying that he was just lying to them to get votes.

The Head of State faced resistance from some of the residents who were heard shouting wheelbarrow movement and telling off the President for lecturing them like toddlers.

“Usitusomee kama watoto, sisi ni wa wheelbarrow,” some of the residents were heard shouting.

Here’s the video.

