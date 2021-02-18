Thursday, 18 February 2021 – The proverbial forty days of a notorious gangster who has been terrorizing the residents of Nairobi’s Dandora Estate are about to come to an end after one of the dreaded undercover cops gave him a warning.

The killer cop shared photos of the middle-aged man positioned in a dingy corner, some few minutes before midnight, ready to attack innocent Kenyans.

The wanted gangster targets those who come from work late.

He has been given a stern warning by the dreaded cop and soon, he mightkiss the bullet.’

See photos of the suspected thug busy at work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

