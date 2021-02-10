Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – A ward administrator in Kakamega County was caught on camera ‘disciplining’ a middle-aged man who reportedly insulted him during a burial.

In the video that has elicited mixed reactions on social media, the rogue administrator is seen whipping the man like a toddler, accusing him of disrespecting a Government official.

He even called for a backup and continued beating up the young man like a chicken thief.

Kenyans on social media have condemned the administrator for taking the law into his own hands.

Watch the video.

