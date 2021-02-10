Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – A ward administrator in Kakamega County was caught on camera ‘disciplining’ a middle-aged man who reportedly insulted him during a burial.

In the video that has elicited mixed reactions on social media, the rogue administrator is seen whipping the man like a toddler, accusing him of disrespecting a Government official.

He even called for a backup and continued beating up the young man like a chicken thief.

Kenyans on social media have condemned the administrator for taking the law into his own hands.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply