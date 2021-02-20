My name is Miriam and I am a mother of three children. My first-born daughter, Diana, was in form two when she started experiencing very excruciating pain in her stomach while in boarding school. Her school principal called me one morning and asked me to go pick my daughter, Diana who had very strong pains in her stomach.

I went for her together with my husband and we found her very weak. The principal told us she had been ailing for close to three days and the medicines she had taken did not help cure the pains she was going through. Call +254 740637248

We took her to hospital in Nairobi where the doctors ran a series of tests only to find nothing. We ended up paying KSh 10k without even a proper diagnosis. She was always crying and wailing and my heart would break each time I saw her cry in pain.

After visiting three different hospitals, one doctor managed to diagnose her with ulcers. She told us the ulcers had stayed long in her stomach and that was why she was suffering big time. He gave us medicines worth KSh 25k and told us she would be okay.

She rested for two days in the hospital and one day at home and we took her back to school. She looked stronger than the way we had found her at school. A week after we took her to school, the principal called us again and this time she told us our daughter’s condition had worsened.

“Please hurry up and pick you daughter she is feeling terrible than even last time,” the principal told my husband and I.

I took permission from work and rushed to my daughter’s school. We found her very frail, weak, slimmer, and even she could not walk properly. Her health was really deteriorating.

We again took her to the hospital and after the doctor checked her, he said her condition was bad and if she would not have an immediate surgery, she would be dead in a few days.

The surgery was worth KSH 100k which the doctor had to have first before operating on our little girl. She was in too much pain and she was always crying and holding her tummy.

We called some of our relatives asking for help to raise the money and my mother told me that the private hospitals loved minting money out of unsuspecting patients. She told me to instead take my daughter to Doctor Mugwenu who would use a combination of spells and traditional herbs to heal my daughter who was in the verge of death.

I called Doctor Mugwenu and narrated my daughter’s situation to him and he felt very sorry for us. He told us to rush her to his workplace so that he could immediately heal her. On reaching, he gave our daughter a concoction to drink and he later performed a spell to chase the disease out of her body.

He assured us that Diana would feel okay in no time and go back to school. True to his words, in two days’ time, my daughter had bounced back to her health. She became the normal jovial girl that she was. We took her back to school and she even started eating the normal diet since prior to, she was on special diet.

We thanked Doctor Mugwenu for saving our daughter. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.