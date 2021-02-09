Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has made good its threats by expelling six nominated senators from its ranks.

The six rebel senators are associated with Deputy President William Ruto and his newly found party – United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Among the nominated senators expelled include Isaac Mwaura, Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Millicent Omanga, Prengei Victor, and Iman Falhada Dekow.

One more case, also involving a nominated senator, is still pending.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju issued the notice affirming that the party had communicated to the Senate and The Registrar of Political Parties.

The Party’s Disciplinary Committee had submitted their reports concerning Senators who had appeared before them this year and last year on disciplinary violations as per article 13 of the Party Constitution.

According to Tuju, the party carried out the expulsion per Article 7 (2A) of the Party constitution.

However, he noted that the affected legislators still reserved their right to appeal.

These reports come after a section of the members had been calling for swift action to be taken on the legislators who allegedly violated the party code of conduct.

