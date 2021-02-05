Friday, February 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent tour of the Mt Kenya region is bearing fruits, going by what Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, said on Thursday.

Uhuru, who camped at the region for four days, popularised the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and also warned Kikuyus against supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Now, the President’s men, led by Ngunjiri Wambugu, are saying the tide is already changing in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ngunjiri said the President’s message was already trickling down to the grassroots after he explained his BBI position to opinion leaders.

“There is going to be a gradual groundswell as the days go by and the message is spread to the grassroots, with the entire region likely to shift in about three weeks,” Wambugu said.

He went on, “Even before then, going by the message the President gave out, you can still feel the shift even before actual work begins from the delegates he met.”

During the engagements with delegations from the 10 Mt Kenya counties, the President is said to have laid bare his rock-bottom relationship with his deputy and warned the region against following him blindly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST