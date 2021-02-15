Monday, February 15, 2021 – Education Chief Administrative Secretary, Zack Kinuthia, on Monday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled and booed by Kiambu county Bodaboda operators when he tried to market the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a video clip that has since gone viral, trouble started when Kinuthia, who is an ardent supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta, started preaching BBI gospel to Bodaboda operators.

The irate youths told Kinuthia to speak on other issues and not BBI. These forced him to end his speech abruptly and started running away from the crowd.

BBI is unpopular in the entire Mt Kenya region and trying to sell it in the region is like trying to sell a condom inside a church.

Here is a video of Zack Kinuthia being heckled when he tried to popularise BBI in Kiambu County, which is a political bedroom of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

