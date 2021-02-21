Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto plans to dump Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee party, at the time when he least expects it.

This was revealed by his allies, who noted the second in command plans to ditch the ruling Jubilee Party and vie for the 2022 presidency under the revamped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking in Nakuru County while drumming up support for the outfit’s candidate, Anthony Nzuki Wachira, in the upcoming London ward by-election yesterday, the Tanga Tanga brigade disclosed the DP will use the new political vehicle in his plans to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Our focus is William Samoei Ruto.”

“ We shall use this upcoming by-election in London ward to test the political waters…if our candidate Nzuki fails then we shall have failed the litmus test for 2022,” Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa said.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, a vocal ally of Ruto, said Nzuki had the support of Ruto despite the Jubilee Party where he serves as the deputy party leader fielding a candidate.

Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, a former Kieleweke member who has since decamped to Ruto’s faction after he was de-whipped from Jubilee, said it was time for Mt. Kenya to endorse the DP given he had stood by Uhuru through thick and thin.

“We prefer William Ruto because he stood with the president in 2002, 2013 and the 2017 presidential elections.”

“We as the people of Mt. Kenya we will support him as we have noted he is a dependable man,” Kang’ata stated.

Elgeyo-Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier confirmed members of the Jubilee Party’s Tanga Tanga wing would soon move en masse to the UDA Party.

