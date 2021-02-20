Saturday, February 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been advised by his legal advisers to appoint a new Deputy President through an Executive Order.

The advisers led by Attorney General, Paul Kihara, have told the President that since Deputy President William Ruto has failed in his duties, the President can use an Executive Order to replace him.

According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, plans are at an advanced stage for Uhuru to appoint a new Vice President and basing his office at State House, Nairobi.

“There is UNVERIFIED info doing the rounds that there is a plan to name a Vice- President. Basically, a Super CAS based in State House Kenya, with the title Vice-President. The move is ALLEGEDLY being pulled via an Executive Order. HNIB is in the process of verifying the info,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The new revelation comes at a time when the relationship between Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, is at an all-time low.

Ruto missed Thursday’s meeting at State House with his office claiming that he had not been invited.

Last week, Uhuru publicly dared the DP to resign instead of clashing with other government officials.

Ruto fired back at the President, warning that he would not resign as his position is constitutional.

