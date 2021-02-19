Friday, February 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly planning to reshuffle his Cabinet and fire CSs he believes are colluding with his Deputy, William Ruto, to undermine him.

According to sources, the president is also keen on cracking the whip on Ruto’s sympathizers in Parliament and other public offices.

“There is anxiety among my colleagues.”

“No one knows their fate.”

“Even those who were reshuffled do not understand why they were moved; whether it is related to politics or non-performance,” a CS told a local daily.

Uhuru reshuffled CASs and PSs on Wednesday where he demoted allies of Ruto and elevated and appointed supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The President directed them to focus on his Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030 flagship projects.

He also instructed them to ensure public resources are utilised appropriately, stating that they were in power to serve all Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST