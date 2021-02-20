Saturday, February 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has unleashed his state machinery to intimidate and arrest Deputy President William Ruto’s allies and anyone opposed to his rule.

On Saturday, police officers arrested Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika shortly after her planned meeting was disrupted by police, who were deployed to the venue.

Also apprehended was Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

“We have been arrested but we have not been informed of their crime and are not sure where we are being taken,” Ngunjiri explained.

Through her official pages, Kihika who was on the campaign trail for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Nzuki Wachira for the London MCA seat, revealed that the police has sealed off the venue of a planned meeting in the area.

“The venue of my meeting in London Ward has been sealed off.

“I thought kutafuta kura ni kutongoza sio force na fujo (I thought campaigning was about convincing the voters not using police force,” she stated.

Kihika and the UDA team have been holding campaigns for the London MCA seat.

During an event yesterday, she urged the Kalenjin community to firmly stand behind the UDA candidate for the London ward stating that his win would be a win for Deputy President William Ruto.

“When we work together, we not only win, but we also can make this world better for each one of us,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST