Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has surprised Kenyan youths after asking them not to accept a bribe to pass or reject Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Speaking during the award ceremony for ‘MbeleNaBiz’ winners at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday, Uhuru urged the youth to be smart and stand up for their rights.

The President asked the youth to reject free goodies from politicians who will tell them to reject BBI.

“Sasa vijana mkiambiwa hii BBI ni ya Uhuru… hii pesa mnataka ikae kwa mifuko yenu ama ichukuliwe na KRA? Wenzetu mjue kujisaidia na kusimamia haki zenu sio kudanganywa na kutupiwa… anyway wacha niache hiyo.” (Young people, do you want to have money in your pockets or you want KRA to take it all? Please learn to be self-dependent and stand up for your rights. Do not allow yourselves to be fooled.),” Uhuru said.

The Head of State further went ahead to drum up support for the BBI saying the proposed seven-year tax holiday will be beneficial to young entrepreneurs.

Uhuru‘s remarks came a month after he bribed all MCAs across the country with Sh 2 million car grant for them to pass BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST