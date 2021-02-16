Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has lambasted Kenyan politicians for pretending to be honest yet they are not.

Reacting to KANU chairman, Gideon Moi’s speech during the burial of former Cabinet Minister, Simeon Nyachae in Kisii County on Monday, Ahmednasir said all politicians are thieves and they should not be allowed to speak about honesty.

Moi, in his eulogy, said Kenyans should emulate late Nyachae who didn’t steal to become successful.

He also said Nyachae built his wealth through hard work and integrity and did not take any shortcuts to become the kind of man that he was.

Commenting on Twitter after Moi’s remarks, Ahmednasir said the entire political class are billionaires whose wealth is solely traceable to theft from public coffers.

“Kenya’s entire political class are billionaires whose wealth is solely traceable to theft from public coffers. But 24/7 they lecture the have nots on the virtues of honest and hard work, hypocrites,” Ahmednasir stated.

