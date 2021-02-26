Friday, February 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may soon be rendered homeless if Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe’s word is anything to go by.

According to Murathe, a plot that will soon lead to the eviction of Deputy President William Ruto from his Karen residence is already in play.

Speaking during an interview, Murathe explained that an exit clause would kick into place following a breach of a coalition agreement between the Jubilee Party and the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR) which rebranded to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) commonly referred to as the ‘Wheelbarrow party’.

“With the exit clause, the eviction party from the hustler’s mansion is loading.”

“That one you can take it to the bank.”

“Very soon they will be an eviction party from the hustler’s mansion in Karen and I can assure it will happen,” Murathe confidently said.

When prodded on whether they would seek to eject the DP via impeachment, Murathe stated that the Jubilee party was determined to put its house in order, adding that it was also an option.

“Whether it will be an impeachment or any other way, you can be sure he is getting evicted soon,” the Jubilee boss without offering more details.

The Kenyan DAILY POST