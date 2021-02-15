Monday, February 15, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday among thousands of mourners who gathered at Gusii Stadium for the final send-off of former Cabinet Minister, Simeon Nyachae.

Addressing mourners, Uhuru said the Gusii Stadium will be renamed Simon Nyachae Stadium.

“We will give an additional Sh150m to the county to complete the stadium..and to ensure that this stadium is completed by the end of this year and to an international standard,” Uhuru said.

In his eulogy, Uhuru said his friendship started when he was a kid in the 1960s and described him as a disciplinarian, not only in disciplining others but the discipline with which he carried himself.

What he expected of others, is what he expected from himself. What he told us to do, is what he himself did,” he said.

Noting that he knew Nyachae since he was young, Uhuru said Nyachae held his hands to who he is.

“I am also ready to hold hands with your family so that we can continue from where he left,” Uhuru said.

He further recounted how one of Nyachae’s sons – Kenneth- used to beat people whenever he was in trouble.

“Kuna kijana ya Nyachae mmoja, wakati tulikuwa vijana tulikuwa tunatembea huko na huku…anaitwa Ken…siku hizo huyu mtu mkienda pahali mambo iwe moto kidogo anachemka haraka haraka, akishindwa na ya kusema, ngumi zimekunjwa tayari,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST