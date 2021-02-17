Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Members of County Assembly (MCAs) are in shock after learning that the Kenya Revenue Authority is eyeing their car grant offered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

KRA is seeking 30% of the Ksh2 million loan facility that was transformed into a grant, leaving the MCAs with Ksh 1.4 million each.

MCAs are now appealing to President Kenyatta to intervene, arguing that the money will not be adequate to purchase vehicles of their choice.

KRA could raise nearly Ksh1.4 billion from the MCAs if a waiver is not granted on the inducement expected to cost taxpayers Ksh 4.5 billion.

“We’re talking about getting about Ksh 1.4 million and not the Ksh 2 million hyped when President Kenyatta offered us the grant.”

“We’re shocked that the grant will be taxed,” Lamu/Mkomani MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee said.

He added that the tax would end up demotivating the county legislators but expressed hope that the Building Bridges Initiative’s (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill would sail through.

“We’re not opposing the BBI; we shall approve the Bill in our Lamu County assembly,” he assured.

KRA is looking to settle the matter in consultation with the Council of Governors over the nature of the grant.

“We’ve commenced discussions through the Council of Governors to understand the nature of the grant before we make a decision on the same,” KRA Commissioner General James Mburu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST