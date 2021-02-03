Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Nominated Jubilee Member of Parliament, David ole Sankok, has claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to seek a third term in office through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to him, if BBI sails through, nothing will stop Uhuru from extending his rule.

He argued that the successful passage of BBI will be like the famous repeal of section 2A of the Constitution in the 1990s.

The repeal paved the way for multiparty democracy in Kenya but allowed the then President, Daniel arap Moi, to run for the top office again.

“After the debate in the county assemblies, we may go for a referendum.”

“But Kenyans should know that in BBI, there is an article that touches on the presidency…the appointment of the prime minister and his deputies will touch on the function of the presidency…which will be like the repeal of section 2A…the terms of the leader of the executive (the president) and the governors will start afresh,” Sankok opined.

“2022 will be a 3 horse race between Ruto, Raila and Uhuru.”

“I don’t know who I will support but I know who I will never support,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST