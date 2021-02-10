Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s purge on Jubilee Party rebels is not over yet.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said he is seeking to extend the ongoing purge to the National Assembly and is targeting nominated MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

This emerged shortly after six Senators were kicked out of the party and changes made at the Senate leadership.

According to Tuju, nominated MPs Halima Mucheke, David ole Sankok, Gideon Keter and Cecily Mbarire are next on Uhuru’s chopping board and it is just a matter of time before they are axed.

The four were alleged to have defied the party leadership and disobeyed its constitution.

Show cause letters for the four were reportedly drafted and reports claim that they will be summoned on Wednesday, February 10.

“They have continuously disregarded our constitution, the Political Parties Act and even the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the Handshake.”

“They have aligned themselves with new parties such as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the wheelbarrownomics politics,” said the source.

The four MPs were part of the delegates hosted by Ruto on Monday, February 8, where lawmakers allied to the DP castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta and planned to cut off their monthly contribution to the Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST