Thursday, February 4, 2021 – Jubilee nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has termed his disciplinary process as a ‘witch hunt’ because he supports Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Mwaura, Jubilee disciplinary committee has a formed opinion to have him expelled.

He said both Jubilee Chairman Nelson Nzuiya and Vice Chairman David Murathe have publicly vouched for his removal.

The second term MP said he has no faith in the committee.

“You already have a determined position.”

“David Murathe has actually said am going to be expelled and he has also declared he will support Raila Amollo Odinga for president, this meeting is just pure witch hunt,” Mwaura said.

However, he said he is a loyal party member who has never gone against party position in the senate.

“I am a paid up member of the Jubilee Party.”

“I pay Sh20, 000 every month.”

“I have never voted against any Jubilee party position.”

“I have strongly defended the party position even when the party position is not clear to anyone,” he said.

The lawmaker is appearing before the Jubilee Disciplinary committee chaired by lawyer Muchai Lumatete.

The Kenyan DAILY POST