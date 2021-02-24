Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has made new appointments to various government parastatal boards as he continues to rearrange his government for effective service delivery.

In a special gazette notice dated yesterday, Uhuru appointed Lewis Nguyi as the chairman of the National Hospital Insurance (NHIF) Board.

He will serve in the capacity for a period of three years taking over from Hannah Muriithi who has been head of the board since April 2018.

Also appointed is Dr. Daniel Mbinda Musyoka who will take over the chairperson position of the board of Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) from Naftali Agata whose appointment was revoked.

The President also tapped Safaricom’s Chief Financial Services Officer, Sitoyo Lopokoi, who will be the chairperson of the board of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

He will take over from former Eldoret East legislator, Joseph Lagat, whose fate now remains unknown.

