Monday, February 1, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for celebrating the stoning and heckling of Deputy President William Ruto at Burma Market last week.

Ruto, who was having a meeting with traders, was whisked away to safety by his bodyguards after the irate crowd started heckling and stoning his convoy.

Uhuru, who was speaking in Sagana State Lodge on Sunday, said he was happy some politicians were heckled when they went to Burma market to pour cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Reacting to Uhuru’s ‘poisonous speech’, Murkomen said, it is wrong for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to celebrate when politicians are being heckled.

“For the 2nd time, I have heard the President celebrate violence. In the 1st instance, it was after the Kibra elections. In Sagana he was celebrating violence in Burma Market. He admits Organising violence in the past. One day I will tell you about Kenol Church violence. That’s our CIC,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

