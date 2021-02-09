Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is taking no prisoners anymore when it comes to Jubilee rebels.

This is after he slashed Deputy President William Ruto’s budget by a big margin; something that may hamper the DP’s operations.

The document shows that the office of the DP has been allocated Ksh 1,402,500,000 which is a Ksh35,000,000 drop from the previous year’s Ksh1,437,800,000

President Kenyatta’s office allocation was also trimmed by Ksh1,701,500,000 from Ksh 36.5 billion to Ksh34.8 billion.

Uhuru was granted Ksh3.97 billion to cater for the running of State House operations while the Cabinet was granted Ksh3.48 billion to run its affairs.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services, which was placed under the Office of The President, is set to receive Ksh27.2 billion.

Being the year preceding the General Election expected in 2022, Uhuru has a few months to finalise his projects and has instructed Cabinet Secretaries to traverse the country to inspect the progress of various projects.

The National Treasury projected that the economic growth would increase from 0.6 percent in 2020 to 6.4 percent in 2021, figures backed by World Bank projections.

In the financial year, 2021/22 revenue collection is projected to increase to Ksh1.98 trillion (15.9 percent of GDP) up from the estimated Ksh1,82 trillion (16.4 percent of GDP) in the financial year 2020/21.

The overall nominal expenditure and net lending is projected at Ksh2.9 trillion from the estimated Ksh2.8 trillion (25.9 percent of GDP) in the financial year 2020/21 budget.

The expenditures comprise a recurrent of Ksh1.9 trillion (15.8 percent of GDP) and development of Ksh611.0 billion (4.9 percent of GDP).

Reflecting the projected expenditures and revenues, the fiscal deficit (including grants), is projected at Ksh 937.6 billion (7.5 percent of GDP) in the financial year 2021/22 against the estimated overall fiscal balance of Ksh 1 trillion (9.0 percent of GDP) in FY 2020/21.

The fiscal deficit in 2021/22 budget, will be financed by net external financing of Ksh345.5 billion (2.8 percent of GDP), and net domestic borrowing of Ksh592.2 billion (4.7 percent of GDP).

