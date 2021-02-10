Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – The ruling Jubilee Party is reeling in shame after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal suspended the expulsion of six senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto from the party.

This is after Senators Millicent Omanga, Naomi Waqo, Mary Yiane, Prengei Victor and Falhada Dekow filed a petition with the Tribunal against their ‘unfair’ expulsion from Jubilee.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura filed a separate petition on his expulsion.

Chairperson Desma Nungo further barred the Registrar of Political Parties from striking off the names of Isaac Mwaura and Millicent Omanga and four others from the Jubilee party register until further notice.

“Pending hearing and determination of this application inter-parties this tribunal hereby stays any further implementation of Jubilee Party decision dated February 8 to expel the applicants from the party,” the statement read in part.

The six were expelled from the Jubilee Party for associating themselves with Deputy President William Ruto who is now a rebel in Jubilee.

They were also indicted for promoting the agendas of UDA Party against the Political Parties Act which prohibits a member of a certain political party from advancing ideologies of another political party.

