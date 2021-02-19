Friday, February 19, 2021 – Baringo County Assembly is in deep trouble for rejecting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in a session that was marred with chaos last week.

This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission summoned the Baringo County Assembly Speaker David Kerich, his deputy, Jacob Cheboiwo, and 13 other Members of County Assembly to explain what really happened.

The 15 have been summoned over the chaos witnessed during the debating of the BBI Bill and its subsequent rejection on Thursday last week.

The anti-graft body has also summoned three Sergeants-at-arms of the Baringo Assembly.

In a video that went viral, a section of MCAs aligned to both Jubilee and KANU caused a commotion at the assembly chambers, while shouting at each other.

The assembly, later on, rejected the Draft Bill as they voted 30 against 11 who were for the Bill, becoming the first and only county to reject the BBI Bill so far.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has since condemned the MCAs for allowing outsiders to confuse them to reject BBI despite all the good things it holds.

Deputy President William Ruto has been on the forefront of campaigning against the BBI throughout the country, and as things stand, it appears Gideon Moi’s people took him seriously.

The Kenyan DAILY POST