Thursday, February 4, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated the current crop of leaders, pointing out their arrogance and lack of respect for authority.

Speaking during the first memorial service of the late President Daniel arap Moi in Kabarak, Uhuru urged leaders to reflect on and emulate the life of the late Mzee Daniel arap Moi.

And in a veiled attack on his Deputy, William Ruto, Uhuru praised Moi as a respectful and charismatic leader, who served dutifully and diligently as a Deputy President for 17 years, under Kenya’s founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“I want to remind everyone that Moi was a father to this country.”

“He was respectful and served my father diligently until his time came to serve.”

“He led Kenyans for 24 years as President and left power with dignity (in 2002).”

“He even respected our second President Mwai Kibaki even though Kibaki was not his preferred candidate (in the 2002 election).”

“When I was elected as President in 2013, I found it hard to visit Moi as he used to stand up in his old age to welcome me,” Kenyatta recalled.

Uhuru urged leaders to be respectful and patient as leadership was a blessing from God and the choice of the people.

He warned leaders against trading insults, and fighting every decision made, noting that their efforts to undermine authority will be in vain.

Uhuru and Ruto have been at loggerheads ever since the handshake.

In his bid to succeed Uhuru in 2022, the DP has often gone on the offensive against the president as well as created a platform for his followers to insult him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST