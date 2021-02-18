Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has jumped to the defense Deputy President William Ruto over his growing Hustler Narrative.

This is after Members of Parliament proposed tough measures to contain the divisive narrative, which they said was stalking a class war between the haves and have-nots.

The National Assembly Security Committee drafted a bill aimed at punishing people who appear to propagate class division in the country through Hustler vs Dynasty Narrative, with those found guilty sentenced to five years in prison or pay a Ksh 5 million fine.

However, Raila has discouraged MPs from proceeding with their plan arguing that all Kenyans should be allowed to exercise the freedom of speech.

“I would strongly appeal to Members Parliament to drop any attempts to legislate against this otherwise deadly slogan.”

“As a country, we fought for, and should respect free speech and association.”

“We should be able to allow the Deputy President and his team to continue with their chosen slogan without any inhibitions.”

“Those of us who see its dangers should continue educating our people against falling for it,” noted Raila.

He, however, noted that the slogan was dangerous in a democratic state and even likened it to the infamous Hitler era in Germany.

“As I have explained on several occasions, the “Hustlers vs Dynasties” is a dangerous slogan.”

“It is scary in its similarity to Adolf Hitler’s National Socialism, most often referred to as Nazism, the ideology of the Nazi Party, which ruled Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945.”

“Nazism profiled German society on the lines of race, social classes and tribe.”

“ It had the Aryan race, which it considered the master race, and whose survival Hitler pegged on the elimination of Jews, Romani’s or Gypsies, the Indo-Aryan, the Slavs and the “inferior sub-humans” who were seen to be the problem in Germany,” stated Raila.

“These ideologies caused a great deal of trauma to Germany and the world. They ended in the Holocaust,” he added.

