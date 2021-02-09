Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, have suffered a huge blow after High Court barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from conducting a referendum, in case the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is passed by 24 County Assemblies.

Justice Joel Ngugi, who presided over a sitting of five judges, ruled on Monday that a referendum shall not be convened until petitions challenging the plebiscite are heard and determined.

About six petitions had as of Monday been filed in court. The petitioners include the County Assembly of Turkana and the Thirdway Alliance party.

However, the court allowed BBI to continue being considered by county assemblies and later parliament.

Thirdway Alliance party and Turkana county petitioned the court to declare the whole BBI process as unconstitutional.

Others who have moved to court to oppose the document include Linda Katiba which says the document is unconstitutional and is being forced on Kenyans.

Linda Katiba is led by economist, David Ndii and Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST