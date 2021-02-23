Monday, February 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, are in a celebratory mood following the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by more than 25 counties against a threshold of 24 counties to validate a referendum.

Described as Super Tuesday, MCAs from various counties passed the bill unanimously to the detriment of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who are opposed to BBI.

Some of the counties which gave the document a green light on Tuesday include Murang’a, Bungoma, Kitui, Taita Taveta, Narok, Nyeri, Mombasa, Machakos and Kakamega.

“We have 25 County Assemblies who have passed the BBI Bill and are still counting,” BBI Secretariat Co-Chair Dennis Waweru celebrated.

The bill now moves to Parliament where the final vote will be taken to decide if Kenyans will vote on its proposals in a referendum.

The roadmap to the proposed June referendum is on course since the BBI secretariat had planned to conclude the county approval stage by the end of February.

According to the schedule, the Parliamentary stage will have to be concluded by the end of April.

The Kenyan DAILY POST