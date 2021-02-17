Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised all the 2,240 Members of county assemblies (MCAs) a Sh 2 million car grant each for them to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The MCAs across the country celebrated the President’s move and vowed to pass the document even without reading it.

However, one month after the promise, MCAs have protested a move by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to deduct 30% from their car grant of Sh 2 million.

The ward reps said imposing the proposed tax would leave them with only KSh 1.4 million which they argued would not be enough for them to buy cars of their choice.

The ward reps lamented the move is aimed at benefiting KRA and not to serve the purpose of giving them the facilitation allowance as promised by Uhuru during the Sagana meeting.

“We are only going to remain with about Sh 1.4 million and not the Sh 2 million that the president announced. This is a blow to us because that money will limit us to the choice of certain vehicles which may not be favourable to us,” said a Lamu county MCA.

Although they maintained their support for BBI, the MCAs asked Uhuru to direct KRA to keep off their grant and find other avenues of raising revenue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST