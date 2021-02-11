Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is not a man to joke with going by his latest move inside Jubilee Party.

On Monday, Ruto invited 139 Members of Parliament to his Nairobi Karen office to plan their strategy on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the ‘Hustler Nation’ agenda.

After the meeting, over 100 MPs signed letters instructing the clerks of the National Assembly and Senate to re-channel their monthly subscription from Jubilee Party to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On Wednesday, National Assembly clerk, Michael Sialai, said he had received requests from more than 100 members to stop their monthly party deductions sent to Jubilee.

Governors, senators and MPs pay an Sh10,000 subscription fee to the Jubilee Party – about Sh2 million monthly.

The members, Sialai said, have given him the authority to instead remit those monies to their banks or other accounts.

Most of the members want their money sent to a welfare group Kazi ni Kazi – affiliated to the UDA linked to DP Ruto.

This is a big blow to Jubilee Party officials led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, since the party may soon be in financial turmoil following the withdrawal of lawmakers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST