Monday, February 8, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) deputy party leader, Ayub Savula, has dismissed claims that he is pushing for the impeachment of Deputy President William Ruto alone, claiming there are ‘powerful forces’ behind the move.

Savula, who spoke on Monday after Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said the ruling party is not supporting the impeachment of Ruto, said the motion has the support of the who is who in the country.

Savula, who is also the Lugari MP, claimed that the plot to impeach Ruto had the support of Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe and National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe, adding that they have based their motion on solid grounds.

“This is a collective process; we are ready to oust him from that position. We are coordinating with Wangwe and Murathe if the 126 MPs can agree to have their signatures used to support the Motion,” Savula said.

Murathe is a close confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta and if he supports the impeachment of Ruto it means the Head of the State is also supporting the motion.

Ruto is accused of gross misconduct and disrespecting the President.

