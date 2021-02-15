Monday, February 15, 2021 – A section of Uasin Gishu county MCAs has warned Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, against interfering with the affairs of the assembly.

Addressing the press on Monday, the MCAs in a joint statement, said Tuju should not meddle on how the county will move on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying the MCAs have a right to reject or adopt it.

Sources said Tuju has been threatening MCAs with tough disciplinary actions should they reject the document that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

“There is no need to worry. We will go to our people then discuss with them and we will decide. I want to ask Mr. Tuju to leave the MCAs to do their work. This document is good, the people will decide. It will finally go back to the people and they will reject it. Our actions have been drawn by Jubilee Secretary-General.

He has been writing letters to Jubilee MCAs that we should pass BBI then ends his letter by warning that they will suspend us if we do not vote,”

“What we want to say is that Assemblies and Parliaments derive their mandate that they can exercise their Powers, This should be clear to Tuju. There is nowhere written in the Constitution that Tuju decides for us. You cannot threaten members let us handle this issue as independent and we will reject or pass depending on the decision of the citizens. It is so sad that in the 21st century we can still storm a well-organized assembly then lobby teargas.

“We want to tell Tuju we are not cows we should do our work and we do not expect any intimidation. We are all men. Who is Tuju to threaten us. We request him to act like a Secretary-General. In fact, he is there illegally,” One MCA said on behalf of others.

Uasin Gishu County is considered Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold and there is a very high possibility of MCAs rejecting the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST