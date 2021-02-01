Monday, February 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has come out boldly to paint his deputy, William Ruto, as a dishonest conman and an enemy of the Mt. Kenya region.

Addressing his fellow Kikuyus at Sagana State Lodge, Uhuru said Ruto is an impatient and conniving politician, who cannot be trusted with the region’s future.

The visibly fed up Uhuru accused the DP of being deceitful about the contents of the Building Bridges Initiative, saying contrary to what Ruto is feeding Kikuyus, BBI is not meant to help former Prime Minister Raila Odinga get to power through the backdoor.

“It has been claimed that BBI is meant to help Raila.”

“What help does Raila want?”

“Someone who is almost 76 years old.”

“You claim this document is for Raila, which ward does he represent in Ruiru?”

“If more money is allocated to Ruiru, will it benefit Raila or the people of Ruiru? That is nonsense,” Uhuru said.

At the same time, he told off Ruto for donating wheelbarrows to young people instead of supporting policies that would give them a decent income.

“You claim you are the solution to the young people, you are giving them wheelbarrows, who told you that they need wheelbarrows?”

“They need jobs, they want to be self-dependent,” he said in a direct attack on Ruto.

