Friday, February 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met presidential hopefuls, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi and Prof. Kivutha Kibwana on Thursday, where they discussed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Though Kibwana and Kituyi are opposed to the BBI, Raila, who was accompanied by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, tried to convince the duo about the importance of the document.

The four leaders also discussed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022, with Raila Odinga rallying the duo to form a formidable alliance to march to the State House in 2022.

According to controversial economist, David Ndii, Raila met Mukhisa and Kibwana after sensing that Uhuru has abandoned him and is now supporting the alliance of Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Gideon Moi.

Ndii said Uhuru wants Mudavadi to succeed him and this has necessitated Raila to craft an alliance as he tries to galvanize his support for the 2022 presidential election.

