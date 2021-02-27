Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be considering sacrificing his 2022 presidential ambitions for Deputy President William Ruto, a man he owes a lot.

This is after former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama asked the ODM leader to shelve his presidential ambitions and join Deputy President William Ruto as a running mate.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman said Ruto had supported Raila before, and the former premier should not shy away from returning the favour.

The outspoken politician said it would be prudent for Raila to shelve his ambitions and back the DP for an easy ride to State House.

“We are ready to work with Raila but only if he will accept to deputise William Ruto,” said Muthama.

He argued Ruto has done a lot of groundwork and was ahead of his competitors in the race to the State House.

“Ruto has positioned himself well to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.”

“The hustler nation narrative has captured the wishes and aspirations of all citizens and it is unstoppable” he said.

Muthama’s comment on the Ruto-Raila partnership came barely two days after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria hinted at a similar possibility in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.