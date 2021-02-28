Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s bodyguards and police had a rough time in Gatanga, Muranga County, on Sunday, after a huge crowd surrounded the DP who had just attended a church function.

The officers were forced to use their skills of forming a ring around the DP as the enthusiastic mob swelled towards the king of the hustler nation.

However, a young girl enjoyed seconds of fame after she was lucky to get hold of the deputy president whohe embraced her in the glare of the crowd.

The mother of the little angel was overwhelmed by the deputy president’s love and she almost broke into tears.

In the morning, there was tension before Ruto arrived after Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) banners were erected in the venue by men hired by Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe and Presidential loser, Peter Kenneth.

Murathe and Kenneth are working day and night to ensure Ruto doesn’t vie for the presidency in 2022.

