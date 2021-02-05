Friday, February 5, 2021 – International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect, Paul Gicheru, on Thursday, jetted back into the country after being detained at The Hague-based court for three months.

In November last year, Gicheru slithered out of the country, taking himself to the ICC and leaving behind a cloud of confusion, mistrust and suspicion as to what his actual mission in The Netherlands was.

He had been a wanted man for years; wanted over claims of interfering with court’s witnesses as they regarded earlier cases involving President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. The cases crumbled over a lack of evidence.

Speaking to a local daily on Friday, Gicheru said that he did not go to The Hague to fix Ruto.

He said surrendering to the ICC was a personal decision to honour a warrant of arrest issued against him by the court in 2015 over claims of interfering with witnesses and not to fix anyone.

“Owing to the nature of the matter, I was entirely a voluntary and personal decision in strict and exclusive consultation with my family without the participation of any third party. Any speculation on any third party involvement was entirely wrong and should be ignored,” Gicheru said.

Gicheru said he heard about the rumours while in confinement at The Hague, which he said were all lies as he did not surrender to implicate the DP.

“I did not go to ICC to fix anyone. It was a personal decision. My conscience could not be at peace forever knowing there was a warrant from ICC hanging over my head. I wanted to clear this thing to enable me to be at peace,” he said.

